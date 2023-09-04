Police Arrest 63-Year-Old For Defiling 2 Minors In Plateau Community

The Plateau State Police Command on Monday paraded a 63-year-old man for allegedly defiling two minors aged 4 and 8 years at Mabel Village Butura Ward of Bokkos LGA of the State.

The Police also paraded 25 others for crimes ranging from culpable homicide, rape, kidnapping, and vandalism among other crimes.

Commissioner of Police in the state, Julius Alawari disclosed this while briefing journalists at the Command’s Headquarters in Jos the State Capital.

He said, “On 22nd August 2023, at about 1800hrs, one Lucky Luka, of Mabel Village Butura Ward reported at the Bokkos Police Station that on the same date at about 14:00 hours, his two daughters namely, one Retyit Lucky, 4 years and one Loveth Nehemiah 8 years were playing in the house of one John Mahanan aged 63 of same address.

“They said John Mahanan deceived them and had unlawful carnal knowledge of the girls”, he explained.

“On receipt of the complaint, the suspect was immediately arrested by the DPO, SP Agu Oliver C and team.”

According to him, “Both the suspect and the victims were taken to the Cottage Hospital for medical examination where it was revealed that the 4 years old girl had an abrasion on her upper thigh and blood stained Vulva with a Turn Hymen, while there was proof of penetration in the vagina of the 8-year-old by the penis of the suspect.”

The CP, however, said that an investigation is still ongoing.

On the arrest of a suspect in connection with the kidnap of seven University of Jos students, Alawari said, “It will be recalled that on 12th June 2023, at about 22:00 hours, seven students of the University of Jos were kidnapped.

“The Command is pleased to inform you that one of the suspects, Salisu Adamu, 30 years, of Minta village; Bassa LGA has been arrested in connection with the kidnap.

“Further investigation conducted by the Commander, Anti-Kidnapping Unit revealed that the suspect is an escapee of the recent Jos Prison Jailbreak of 2020.”

According to him, “The suspect confessed to the crime and mentioned some of his gang members who are currently on the run.

“Efforts are being intensified with a view to arresting the fleeing suspects”, he assured.

Further speaking the CP said, “Credible intelligence also led to the arrest of two notorious and wanted criminals.

“The criminals were eventually trailed and arrested by the DPO “A” division CSP Obinna S. Okpuru and team at their hideout in Angwan Mata, Jos.

“The suspects include; one Shammah Emmanuel aka (Hitman) aged 20 and one Joseph Seth aka (Small Seth) aged 19, all male of Angwan Mata, Gada-Biu.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspects belong to ferocious syndicates terrorizing the Gada-Biu and Rukuba Road axis in Jos North LGA, and specialize in robbing unsuspecting victims of their phones and other valuable items at gunpoint”, he explained.

“Exhibits recovered from the suspects include one locally made revolver pistol.

“Investigation is still ongoing, and further developments will be communicated to you in due course”, he maintained.