Police Arrest Fake Officer In Ondo After Buying Phone With Fake Alert

The Nigeria Police Force, Zone 17 Akure, Ondo State has arrested one Yusuf Anas for allegedly parading himself as a police officer.

He was arrested after buying a mobile phone with a fake bank transfer at a shop, dressed in a police uniform.

According to the Public Relations Officer of the zone, Mr Akeem Adeoye, the suspect claimed to have been enlisted into the Nigeria Police Force as a constable in 2016 and served in Sokoto and Lagos States, before he was declared a deserter and subsequently dismissed.

Adeoye said, “On the 8th of May 2023, the suspect who was still parading himself as an officer, dressed in uniform went to purchase a Techno-Spark10 handset valued at N102,000 from a phone shop. After collecting the said phone he generated a fake bank transfer to the seller.

“The crime was later reported via a petition to the office of the Assistant Inspector General of Police, Zone 17, and the suspect was subsequently arrested through viable intelligence gathering. The suspect, in the course of interrogation, confessed to having committed the crime.”

The spokesperson said the suspect would be charged in court and prosecuted accordingly.