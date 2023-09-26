Police Arrest Impeached Ogun Chair, Adedayo

The police in Ogun State have arrested the impeached Chairman of Ijebu-East Local Government, Wale Adedayo.

Adedayo who disclosed his arrest on Monday afternoon noted that he was arrested as a result of a petition allegedly submitted to the police by the state government.

“Son of man is being taken to Ogun State Police CID at Eleweran, Abeokuta. They claim the state government wrote a petition against me.

“If it is death, I follow the path of the patriarchs. Ase di owo Olodumare!”

Adedayo had been removed from his office following a letter he wrote to Chief Olusegun Osoba and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), wherein he accused Governor Dapo Abiodun of diverting council funds.

The former chairman was earlier detained by the Department of State Services for about three days over a petition from the state government accusing him of inciting comments.

Adedayo’s arrest on Monday comes a few days after Governor Abiodun said he would be held accountable for defaming him.

“There are two things: he (Adedayo) lied against me as the governor; he lied against me as Dapo Abiodun; he spoiled my name; and he tried to incite the public against the government. Wale Adedayo has to answer all these allegations one after the other,” Abiodun had said.