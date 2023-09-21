Police Exhumes Mohbad’s Remains, To Carry Out Autopsy (Video)

The Lagos State Police Command in conjunction with some health officials have commenced the exhumation of the corpse of the late singer Ilerioluwa Aloba popularly known as Mohbad.

Recall that the 27-year-old singer died on the 12 of September 2023 and was buried in Ikorodu, Lagos State, the next day.

However, his death, had stirred reactions across the board with Nigerians accusing his former boss, Naira Marley and music promoter, Sam Larry of being responsible for his death.

This prompted supporters of the late singer to call for justice, while others have taken to the streets in Lagos, Ogun and other parts of the country, urging the police to fish out his killers.

The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kayode Egbetokun, after Mohbad’s death ordered a forensic investigation to unravel the cause of the death.

Following the IGP’s directive, the Commissioner of Police in Lagos State, Idowu Owohunwa, formed a ten-man team, including a pathologist to exhume and investigate Mohbad’s death.

Owohunwa, who led the team to the site, is also expected to visit Mohbad’s father at his Ikorodu residence.

Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the exhumation while speaking with Daily Trust in a phone conversation.

He said, “The exhumation is currently ongoing. We have here a team of health officials from the state ministry of health led by CP Owohunwa. The CP is also expected to visit Mohbad’s father later in the day”