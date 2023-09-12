Police Nab Car Wash Attendant For Running Away With Customer’s Vehicle

A 22-year-old car wash attendant, Issa Muhammed, has been arrested by the operatives of the Police Rapid Response Squad (RRS) in Lagos, for allegedly stealing a customer’s vehicle.

Confirming the arrest in a statement on Tuesday, the command’s spokesperson, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, said that the suspect was nabbed after he absconded with a 2012 Toyota Camry handed over to him for cleaning in Isheri area of the state.

Hundeyin said: “The suspect was arrested on Sunday in the Agege area of Lagos State where he parked the car to link up with a buyer,” he said.

“Preliminary investigations reveal that the car was handed over to the suspect three hours earlier by the owner in preparation for a family outing later in the afternoon.

“Muhammed, who was employed at the car wash three days before the incident, had removed the number plate of the car and discarded all identities linking the car to its owner immediately he arrived Agege,” Hundeyin said.

According to him, the case will be charged to court after investigation.