Police Spokesperson, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, Faults Young People For Allowing Themselves To Be Extorted By Officers

The Spokesperson of the Nigerian Police Force, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, has faulted young people who “allow” themselves to be extorted by police officers.

An X user had alerted Adejobi of the alarming rate at which police officers extort Nigerians.

‘’Uniform shouldn’t be a symbol of war to citizens, your officers are criminals, the way extort young guys instead of politicians is too much. You know about this, you see it and hear it everyday. We have families, we have parents.”

Reacting to the post, Adejobi wondered why people with legitimate jobs would allow themselves to be extorted.

‘’Why do the young ones pay them? Someone who claims he doesn’t have work, he’s suffering, yet he pays 500k or 1m naira etc, how come? I guess they are birds of the same feather. If you are genuine, you earn your income from your eork place, legit money, i dont think you would allow someone or some people to rob you of it. No way. My take,” he replied.

