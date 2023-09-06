Veteran singer and supporter of Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Charles Oputa, popularly known as Charly Boy, has stated that he wasn’t expecting justice from the Presidential Election Petition Court.

Recall that the Presidential Election Petition Court in Abuja on Wednesday declared that President Bola Tinubu was not convicted in the United States and also declared that he did not need to win 25 per cent of the votes in the FCT to be declared president, as argued by the Labour Party and its presidential candidate, Peter Obi, in their petitions.

READ ALSO: APC Has Murdered Sleep For Most Nigerians’ – Charly Boy

Justice Haruna Tsammani, head of the five-member bench, said: “The voters in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, were equal to every other voter in the states in Nigeria; hence, Abuja had no special status.”

Reacting via his X page (formerly known as Twitter), Charly Boy said the judgement showed that Nigerians are not yet tired of suffering.

He wrote, “I didn’t expect justice. But I have a strong feeling say we never really tire to suffer. Like([Yusuf) Datti said, ‘the fate of the common man doesn’t lie in the hands of the judiciary but in the hands of the common man himself.’ E be like say we never ready.”