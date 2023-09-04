Presidential Tribunal To Deliver Judgement September 6, Allows Live Broadcast

The Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal in Abuja, has fixed Wednesday, September 6, 2023, to deliver judgment on petitions challenging the electoral victory of President Bola Tinubu in the February 25 General election.

It was gathered that the Court of Appeal Registrar Umar Bangari confirmed this to Channels Television on Monday, saying the proceedings will be open to live broadcast by interested television stations.

Recall that the Labour Party (LP), the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and the Allied Peoples Movement (APM), including their presidential candidates, had filled petition at the tribunal, seeking to nullify the election of President Bola Tinubu as the winner of the 2023 presidential election.

However, Judgement is also expected to be delivered by election tribunals in 25 states for governorship, National Assembly, and state assembly election petitions.

The results of the polls announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) are being contested in no fewer than 25 states out of the 28 states where elections were conducted.

INFORMATION NIGERIA learnt that the Tribunal must deliver judgment on the petition on or before September 17, as the constitution gives a provision of a maximum of 180 days for the panel to conclude its job.