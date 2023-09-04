The Rivers State Government, has shut down the operations of Africa Independent Television (AIT) and Raypower FM in Port Harcourt.

Their operations were shut down by telecommunications engineers contracted by the State Government who were accompanied by armed security operatives, according to a report on the media organisation’s website.

Also, a live broadcast was aired on the station’s channel where the alleged contractors were seen disconnecting the wave guard from the antenna on the mast while riggers were seen dismantling the mast.

“Meanwhile, bulldozers were also deployed by the Rivers State Government to demolish the Transmitter Complex at the DAAR Communications PLC Broadcast Centre in Port Harcourt.

“Management of the Company has been taken by surprise following the sudden turn of events as efforts were in top gear to resolve issues with the State Government amicably but the no notice incident is a heavy source of concern.

“Some officials of the telecommunications contractor told AIT that they were working on a directive from above to start demolition on Sunday despite the heavy rains as against a later date,” the statement read.

Recall that since March the land on which the AIT/RayPower Radio station built its transmission station has been a subject of dispute between the state government and Daar Communications.