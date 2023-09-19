Mohbad: Nigerian Radio Stations Ban Naira Marley Songs

Some radio stations have reportedly placed a ban on all songs from Afeez Fashola, popularly known as Naira Marley, on all their platforms.

The radio stations explained that the decision was taken due to the ongoing investigation into the mysterious death of a Lagos-based musician, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, also known as Mohbad.

The radio stations that have announced their decision included Fresh FM 106.9 FM (Ekiti State), Splash 105.5 FM (Oyo State), and Agidigbo 88.7 FM (Oyo State).

According to an instagram post (@freshfm1069adoekiti) signed by Fresh FM’s Head of production and Music Content, Oluwaseunfunmi Williams on Tuesday, the station wrote:

“Following the public outcry from the general public trialing the death of Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba (Mohbad), the alleged victimisation from different videos going viral and the involvement of members of his previous record label (Marlian records), fresh 106.9 fm has suspended the airplay of all songs and contents under the banner of Marlian Records.”

Splash FM, in an internal memo that was sent to its staff on Monday, noted that the decision was taken in view of the sensitive nature of the death of the musician.

“In view of the sensitive nature around the death of Mohbad and the criminal procedure the police have commenced, I will urge us all to exercise discretion.

“To this effect, Naira Marley’s songs have become NTBB (Not to be Broadcast) on our stations until further notice. This is with immediate effect,” the statement said.

Agidigbo FM, in its own declaration, announced that it has ceased to air all songs from Marlian Records, owned by Naira Marley.

Agidigbo FM founder Dr. Oriyomi Hamzat made this announcement Monday night.

“From today, all songs from Marlian music are forbidden at Agidigbo.

“We did not say they were the ones who killed him (Mohbad), but all songs from their music label have been henceforth cancelled,” he said.