Son Smashes Father To Death With Pestle Over Money In Rivers

A young man identified as Ikechi has reportedly killed his father with a pestle at Rumuaghaolu in Obio Akpor local government area of Rivers State.

It was gathered that the suspect had requested for an undisclosed sum of money from his father and became angry when the deceased refused to give him the money.

According to an eye witness in an interview with Punch, said that the boy who was angry with the deceased, got hold of a pestle and smashed the father’s head with it, killing him on the spot.

He said: “He was so enraged over the deceased refusal to give him money which he requested yesterday at Road 9, Rumuagholu, Port Harcourt.

“The man was suspected to be on drugs. He was asking his dad for money and he refused to give him yesterday. He carried a pestle and hit him.”

He said the man, on realising, tried to flee from the scene, but was held by some people after a neighbour raised the alarm.

When contacted Rivers State Police Command Public Relation Officer, SP Grace Iringe Koko confirmed the story, adding that the suspect has been arrested by the police and is under detention for proper investigation.

Iringe-Koko said: “Yes, I can confirm the incident. The boy has been arrested and the matter transferred to the State Criminal and Investigation Department.”