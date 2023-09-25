Soyinka Mocks Obasanjo For Ordering Oyo Monarchs To ‘Stand Up (Video)

Nigerian Nobel Laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka, has faulted former President Olusegun Obasanjo over his action towards monarchs at an event in Iseyin, Oyo state.

Recall that Obasanjo, during the commissioning of the Iseyin Campus of the College of Agricultural Sciences and Renewable Natural Resources of the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, slammed the traditional rulers for not standing up to honour him and the state governor, Seyi Makinde when they were called to the podium.

Meanwhile, as Obasanjo’s action continued to receive criticisms for ‘disrespecting’ the traditional institutions and an insult to Yoruba culture, Soyinka slammed the ex-president in a recent event.

In a video shared by Vanguard, Soyinka, told some monarchs at the gathering that he was not in their presence to bark at them to stand up and sit down, which made them laugh.

“My royal highnesses, I wish to assure you that I’m not about to bark at you to ‘stand up and sit down’. This is a cultured gathering,” Soyinka said in the video.