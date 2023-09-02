Subsidy Removal: Sokoto Govt. Okays N20.3bn Palliatives For Female-Only Taxis

The Sokoto Government has given allocation approval of N20.3 billion for various initiatives in the State.

These include acquiring vehicles for female-exclusive taxi services, providing essential food supplies to mitigate the impact of fuel subsidy removal, and funding other state projects.

Commissioner for Religious Affairs, Jabir Mai-Hula, disclosed this information with reporters following the inaugural Executive Council gathering in Sokoto on Friday.

He also announced that the council has formally declared a state of emergency concerning the food sector.

“The council has approved the purchase of 57,000 bags of 50kg of rice at the cost of N2.5 billion and 26,000 bags of 100kg of millet at N1.4 bn, making a total of N3.9 billion.

“These are to be distributed across the state to cushion the effect of fuel subsidy removal and to ease the current economic hardship among the society,” he said.

Jabir Mai-Hula added that the State Government, in collaboration with the Federal Government, has also approved the purchase and distribution of 44,000 bags of maize.

According to him, the government has approved N3.4 billion for the purchase of 50 Toyota 18 seater buses and 20 Toyota Camry for commercial transportation.

The buses, he said, will be utilised for inter-state and local transportation, while the Toyota Camry will be reserved for only female transportation within the State.

Bashir Umarun-Kwabo, the Commissioner for Innovation and Digital Economic, on his part, said the council has approved N2.6 billion to purchase 66 Toyota Hilux.

Umarun-Kwabo said the measure is part of the government’s desire and commitment to address security challenges in the state.

“Each Police Division across the 23 local government areas of the state will get a brand new Toyota Hilux, while the remaining will be distributed among the security outfits in the state,” he said.

In addition, Nasiru Dantsoho, the Commissioner for Lands and Housing, disclosed that the council has granted approval for the development of a 500-unit Housing Estate.

The contract, valued at N7.4 billion, encompasses the construction of 300 three-bedroom flats and 200 two-bedroom flats situated along Kalambaina, Wamakko road.

Dantsoho also noted that the government has allocated N1.8 billion for a comprehensive program involving the construction, renovation, and various road repairs throughout the state.

Likewise, Sanusi Danfulani, the Commissioner for Energy and Petroleum Resources in the state, announced that the council has sanctioned an expenditure of N1.2 billion for the initial phase of solar light installations along roads and streets within the state’s metropolis.