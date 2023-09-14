Super Eagles Set To Play Saudi Arabia In October Friendly

Nigeria’s Super Eagles will play Saudi Arabia in an international friendly match in Portugal on Friday, 13th October 2023.

The clash comes barely a month before the three-time African champions, who humiliated Sao Tome and Principe 6-0 in their 2023 AFCON final-day qualification game in Uyo on Sunday, set out on the race for a place at the 2026 FIFA World Cup finals with a home game against the Crocodiles of Lesotho.

However, in November, the Eagles will play their second match of the qualification series, away to the Warriors of Zimbabwe.

INFORMATION NIGERIA learnt that Saudi Arabia’s Green Falcons, who play Mali’s Eagles at the same venue four days later, have never played Nigeria at senior level.

The most only clash between both countries remains the opening match of FIFA U20 World Cup (then known as FIFA World Youth Championship) in 1989, in which second half goals Chrstopher Ohenhen and Mutiu Adepoju steered Nigeria to a comeback 2-1 victory over the host nation in Riyadh.

Recall that the Arabia nation, remain the only team that defeated FIFA World Cup winners, Argentina in Qatar in a dramatic 2-1 clash.