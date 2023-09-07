Super Falcons Foward, Oshoala Bags 2023 Ballon d’Or Nominations

Super Falcons and Barcelona forward, Asisat Oshoala has been shortlisted for the 2023 Ballon d’Or award in the women’s categories.

Last year, she became the first African to be nominated for the Women’s Ballon d’Or and this time, she is the only African player listed in the women’s category.

The former Arsenal player won a historic treble of the Primera Division title, the Supercopa de Espana Femenina, and the Champions League.

The 28 years old scored 21 goals in the domestic league to emerge as joint-top scorer in Spain. Her exploits were quickly followed by a round of 16 outing with the Super Falcons at the recently-ended Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

Here is a list of nominees for the 2023 Women’s Ballon d’Or:

Khadija Shaw (Man City)

Mapi Leon (Barcelona)

Mary Earps (Man United)

Asisat Oshoala (Barcelona)

Wendie Renard (Lyon)

Katie Mccabe (Arsenal)

Jill Roord (Wolfsburg and Man City)

Yui Hasegawa (Man City)

Alexandra Popp (Wolfsburg)

Aitana Bonmati (Barcelona)

Debinha (Kansas City)

Sam Kerr (Chelsea)

Reiten (Chelsea)

Ewa Pajor (Wolfsburg)

Patricia Guijarro (Barcelona)

Daphne Van Domselaar (Twente and Aston Villa)

Lena Oberdorf (Wolfsburg)

Hinata Miyazawa (MyNavi Sendai and Man United)

Millie Bright(Chelsea)

Salma Paralluelo (Barcelona)

Sophia Smith (Portland Thorns)

Hayley Raso (Man City and Real Madrid)

Amanda Ilestedt (PSG and Arsenal)

Georgia Stanway (Bayern Munich)

Olga Ramona (Real Madrid)

Fridolina Rolfo (Barcelona)

Rachel Daly (Aston Villa)

Alba Redondo (Levante)

Linda Caicedo (Real Madrid)

Kadidiatou Diani (Lyon)