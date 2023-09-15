Supreme Court’ll Right The Wrongs Of Tribunal Judgement — PDP BoT

The Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) Board of Trustees (BoT) says it is confident that the Supreme Court will rectify the errors in the judgment delivered by the Presidential Election Petitions Court (PEPC).

Recall that, the five-man presidential election petitions tribunal struck out the various petitions filed by the PDP and its candidate, Atiku Abubakar, against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s victory in the February 25 election.

In a unanimous decision, the tribunal led by Haruna Tsammani, held that Abubakar was unable to prove claims of vote rigging and irregularities in the election.

However, the PDP and Abubakar rejected the verdict of the tribunal, vowing to appeal the ruling at the supreme court.

The BoT’s position was contained in a communique issued at the end of a meeting in Abuja on Thursday.

Adolphus Wabara, a former Senate President and Chairman of the PDP BoT, read the communique.

According to the communique, the PDP BoT said it has “confidence in the capacity and courage of the Supreme Court to ultimately and decisively right the wrongs and correct the manifest errors contained in the Judgment of the PEPC in the interest of the unity, stability and corporate existence of our Country”.

The party said Nigerians are facing “excruciating hardship, worsening insecurity and a general sense of apprehension and despondency across the country” caused by the policies of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

“The BoT laments that the APC is pushing Nigerians to the wall and worry that the level of poverty and anger in the polity over the suppressive rule of the APC is capable of snowballing into a serious crisis if not urgently addressed,” the communique reads.

The opposition party’s BoT posited that the nation is at the moment in a “precarious situation” under the APC, noting that Nigerians look to the PDP for a solution and direction.

The advisory body added that the Party is determined to continue to lead the charge to rescue the nation’s democracy and return it to cohesion and economic prosperity.