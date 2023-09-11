Terrorism Still Increasing, Nigeria Yet To Combat Insecurity – CAN

President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Daniel Okoh, says the country is yet to win the war against insecurity.

Recall that on Thursday night, bandits invaded Kamantan and Sabon Kaura in Zangon Kataf area of Kaduna state, killing two people including Stephen Naman, a seminarian.

Residents of the community reportedly killed one of the bandits and in retaliation, the bandits set the Catholic parish where Naman was hiding ablaze, leaving him consumed by the inferno.

The CAN President, represented by Samson Fatokun, CAN’s General Secretary, who spoke on Sunday at the second plenary meeting of the Catholic bishops’ conference of Nigeria in Abuja, commiserated with the bishops over the killing.

His words: “This plenary session is coming at a time when Nigerians are still going through excruciating pains arising from harsh economic policies, recklessness of past governments, banditry and kidnapping. Prices of basic necessities have skyrocketed beyond the reach of ordinary people, and there appears not to be any respite in sight.

“The living conditions of average Nigerian families today are better imagined than experienced. In addition, the new wave of military coups among our close neighbours and calls from certain quarters for military action against the coupists raise fears that living conditions may worsen in our country if that option is eventually taken by the Authority of the ECOWAS Heads of Government. It is indeed a time to worry!

READ ALSO: Hardship : ‘No Condition Is Permanent, Let Rich Men Help The Needy’ — Emir of Kano

“It is no less outrageous that at a time when millions of Nigerians are not sure of their next meal, N40 billion was allocated to members of the National Assembly for luxury cars, including bullet-proof vehicles for the leadership of the National Assembly, and a further N70 billion for furniture and repairs of lawmakers’ offices.

“Insecurity remains a major problem in our country. It is worsening in many communities as bandits, unknown gunmen, Fulani herdsmen and Boko Haram militia terrorise the populace. Kidnapping for ransom continues to increase. Some of our communities have been completely taken over by criminals. This state of affairs has been compounded by incessant sit-at-home orders in the southeast, issued by non-state actors. Many have paid the supreme price for failing to adhere to such illegal orders.

“In all these, I believe that God Almighty will use faith leaders to fix this country if we do not give up. As you go through this meeting, it is my sincere prayer that you will rise from this meeting with more strategic ways to engage those in government in order to get better solutions to our myriad of problems in our nation. Nigeria will be great again.”

Acknowledging that Nigeria is still buffeted on all sides by issues that threaten its collective existence, he appealed to the bishops to continue to pray for Nigeria and the leaders so that they will lead with empathy and the fear of God.

“I appeal to you not to relent in praying for the Unity of Believers and against all forces that fan the embers of division in the Body of Christ in Nigeria,” he added.