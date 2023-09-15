Terrorists kill 4, Abduct 18 In Sokoto Village

The Sokoto State Police Command has confirmed an attack on Giyawa village of Goronyo local government area in the eastern senatorial district by gunmen suspected to be bandits, leading to the death of four persons.

According to the state’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Ahmed Rufai, confirming the horrible incident to newsmen on Thursday, disclosed that: “four persons were confirmed dead, 18 persons abducted by the assailants who carted away other valuables including livestock.

“However, seven of the abducted victims later escaped and returned to their community where many residents have fled for safety.

Mr Rufai noted that men of the command are currently on the trail of the assailants and are making efforts to ensure normalcy is restored to the affected community and environs.

“Police is on the trail of the assailants and are making efforts to ensure normalcy is restored in the affected community and environment.”