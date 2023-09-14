Wale Adedayo, embattled Chairman of the Ijebu East Local Government (LG) of Ogun State, on Thursday, faced impeachment by five out of 11 councillors in Ijebu-East.

The suspended LG boss was impeached over allegations of financial misappropriation and diversion of council funds, among others he made against the governor.

The update was disclosed in a statement released by the Leader of the Legislative Council of the LG, Fasheyi Akindele.

Recall that Adedayo had, in a letter to former Governor Olusegun Osoba and anti-graft agencies, accused Governor Dapo Abiodun of diverting council funds, an allegation the Governor refuted.

“The councillors of Ijebu East Local Government of Ogun State earlier today impeached the suspended Chairman of the local government, Hon. Wale Adedayo, over allegations of financial misappropriation and diversion of council funds, among other allegations made against him.

“After a series of invitations by the House, which were ignored in the past, Adedayo eventually appeared before the legislative council today as the councillors continued their probe of the chairman.

“The suspended Chairman owned up before the full house of 11 councillors that he diverted Federal allocations sent to the Council by the State Government and used them for purposes other than what the State Government approved.

“Adedayo also agreed that he spent the Council funds till August 2023, even when the budget was yet to be approved, whereas the laws only allow him to spend till March 2023.

“Adedayo also opened up that he used N5.2 million to produce 20 pieces of chairs and tables instead of the 290 chairs that the money was meant for as approved by the state government.

“On the issue of illegal levies and strikers to commercial transport operators in the local government, Adedayo said he thought the House had passed the Bill to that effect, but the Leader of the House reminded him that a bill if passed by the House, would have been jointly signed by the Leader of the House and the Council Chairman.

“That the chairman has run foul of the laws of the land, specifically the Ogun State Local Government Laws 2006 and committed serious impeachable offences was therefore established.

“After about three hours of deliberation, the impeachment of the Chairman was put to vote. Five councillors voted for his impeachment, four voted against, with one abstention.

“Therefore, the Leader of the House pronounced Mr. Wale Adedayo impeached as the Chairman of Ijebu East LG.”

When contacted, Adedayo said he did not own up to any allegation.

“They were going to set up a committee, which was expected to look at the files in the office. But after I left, things changed,” he said.