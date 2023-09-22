Lere Olayinka, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain in Ekiti State, has described those calling for the suspension of former Governor Ayodele Fayose, as ones who ought to shed of “their garments of arrogance so the Party can be prevented from total collapse.”

Information Nigeria reports that the Ekiti State PDP on Tuesday called for the expulsion of Fayose from the Party, saying its decision to expel him has been communicated to the National Working Committee (NWC).

The Publicity Secretary of the Caretaker Transition Committee, Olalekan Amerijoye, who disclosed this to newsmen in Ado-Ekiti, said the Party would no longer put up with the unwholesome and anti-party activities of Fayose and other leaders of the PDP in the state.

However, in a statement on Thursday, Olayinka said it was funny that those championing the call had yet to come to terms with the fact that elections were over and there would be no free money anytime soon.

READ ALSO: ‘It’s A Time Of Reflection, Don’t Expect Jamboree’ — SGF Akume On Independence Day Celebration

The PDP chieftain, who ran for the House of Representatives during the last general elections, said the PDP has lost its political steam and should focus on reconciliation to prevent further collapse.

“The PDP of today is a party that should be going to people’s houses to beg them to return to active participation in the party. It is a party that has lost its political steam, and those at present controlling it should begin the shedding of their garments of arrogance so that the party can be prevented from total collapse.

“It is either the political almajiris in Ekiti, who have never won any election without Fayose are yet to realise that unlike before, no one is struggling to be a member of the PDP or they are just playing to the gallery so that their political ATM can make available the usual crumbs,” he said.