Tinubu Appoints Lagos HOS, Hakeem Muri-Okunola As Principal Secretary

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has appointed Hakeem Muri-Okunola, the Lagos State Head of Service (HOS), as his principal private secretary.

Information Nigeria understands that the 51-year-old has been in pole position to clinch the job.

“Hakeem Muri Okunola appointed Principal Secretary to President Tinubu.

“An astute administrator, former Personal Assistant to President Bola Tinubu when he was governor of Lagos state, and recently Head of Civil Service of Lagos State, Hakeem Muri Okunola brings over 25 years of experience in law and public service to his new role as Principal Secretary to President Bola Tinubu,” the presidency announced the appointment on Sunday evening in a post via X.

After serving as his personal assistant, Tinubu appointed him executive secretary of the land use and allocation committee.

He became permanent secretary in 2011, about 10 years after joining the civil service, and was posted to the Lands Bureau in the Governor’s Office.

Okunola has been Head of Service since December 2018 when he took over from Folashade Adesoye.

Popularly known as HMO, Hakeem, is the first son of the late Justice Muritala Okunola.

It is still unclear what his job description will be since the president already has a chief of staff.

When President Umaru Musa Yar’Adau appointed a PPS in 2007, he abolished the office of chief of staff.

However, President Goodluck Jonathan had a chief of staff in addition to a “principal secretary.”