Tinubu Approves Construction Of 1,000 Houses, Ranches In Seven States

Nigeria’s Vice President, Kashim Shettima, says President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has given approval for the construction of 1,000 houses in several states, including Sokoto, Kebbi, Katsina, Zamfara, Kaduna, Niger, and Benue.

The announcement was made during the commissioning of projects completed by the Borno State Government over the last 100 days.

“President Tinubu has approved the construction of 1,000 houses in Sokoto, Kebbi, Katsina, Zamfara, Kaduna, Niger and Benue States with all the ancillary facilities of schools, clinics, veterinary clinics and ranches for the Fulani community in Kaduna and Benue states.

“President Tinubu insisted that all the victims must be carried along,” he said.

According to Shettima, the housing projects, approved by Tinubu, are part of a comprehensive strategy to address conflicts in northern Nigeria.

Additionally, President Tinubu allocated N50 billion to the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) for the Pulaku initiative, aimed at providing a non-violent solution to the crisis affecting the northwest region.