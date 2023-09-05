Tinubu Not Worried About Tribunal Outcome, Nigerians Gave Him The Mandate — Ngelale

Special Assistant to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, has disclosed that his principal is not worried about possible outcomes of the judgment of the presidential election tribunal.

Speaking in an interview on Channels Television on Monday, Ngelale said Tinubu sees no need to threaten judicial officers regarding the election petition.

Recall that on Monday, the tribunal fixed September 6 to deliver judgment on the petitions challenging the victory of Tinubu in the February 25 election.

The presidential spokesperson said Tinubu is optimistic that the panel would deliver judgment based on the evidence presented.

According to him, the President has “confidence and faith” in the judiciary, adding that Tinubu is sure that his mandate would be affirmed.

“Unlike some political gladiators in the country, the President sees no need to threaten judicial officers.

“He sees no need to raise speculations against the integrity of judicial officers. He believes in the sanctity and integrity of the Nigerian judicial system.

“He believes the great men and women on the panel will make their decisions based only on the facts before them and not based on anything else.

“As a result of his confidence and faith in the judiciary, he believes that the mandate which Nigerians freely gave to him during the elections would stand. That is the position of the president.

“He will continue to ensure that no matter what the outcome of the judgment is, he does his part and ensures that our institutions continue to be respected, not just by him, but by all actors.

“He is not worried because he knows he won the election. We believe that we have presented the best case and the evidence is on our side,” he said.

The Allied Peoples Movement (APM), Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP), and Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have approached the tribunal to challenge Tinubu’s victory.