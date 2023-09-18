Tobi Amusan Bounces Back, Wins Third Diamond League Trophy In A Row

Nigerian track queen Tobi Amusan has won the 100m hurdles for the third time consecutively at the Diamond League in Eugene, Oregon, US.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that Amusan bounced back after she was dethroned as the women’s 100m hurdles world champion by Jamaica’s Danielle Williams at the 19th World Championships in Budapest, Hungary in August.

Recall that the Nigerian athlete came sixth at the World Championship, but she is back at her best in the competion.

It was gathered that Tobi won the world title on Sunday night with a time of 12.33s, and in turn put her doubters in their place after losing the world championship.

Diamond League champion 🇳🇬 World record-holder @Evaglobal01 comes out on top in the women's 100m hurdles to win the Diamond League title in 12.33. 📸: @matthewquine pic.twitter.com/k11wcHsam0 — World Athletics (@WorldAthletics) September 17, 2023

She won her first Diamond League title in 2021 in 12.42 seconds and defended the title in 2022 with 12.29 seconds in Zurich.

But the latest feat comes months after the Nigerian was suspended for doping violations by the Athletics Integrity Unity (AIU).

According to the AIU, she had missed three tests in 12 months. But she was cleared of any violations, just three days before the 2023 World Athletics Championships.

On the heels of the feat, Amusan makes history as the second woman in Diamond League history after Dawn Nelson-Harper to win a hat-trick of 100m hurdles titles.