Tribunal: Atiku, Peter Obi Have No Ground To Approach Supreme Court – Yahaya Bello

The Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, on Thursday, said that presidential candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, and Peter Obi of the Labour Party, have no ground to challenge President Bola Ahmed Tinubu‘s February 25th election victory at the Court of Appeal.

Recall that on Wednesday, the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Abuja, upheld the victory of President Tinubu as announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) months ago.

However, Governor Bello in his reaction, urged all opposition parties who lost their cases at the Tribunal to shun further actions and support the President to fix Nigeria.

According to him, Nigerians at home and in the Diaspora are happy with the court’s outcome, hence, the losers should drop any form of appeal at the higher court.

The APC chieftain led this out while addressing journalists today, shortly after he paid a solidarity visit to the Vice President, Kashim Shettima, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Governor Bello said: “Nothing is as successful as success. We are happy; Nigerians are happy, and the truth is out there. We appreciate all that happened on Wednesday. The truth has been exposed.

“Imagine the Justices sitting down for almost 14 hours to deliver that landmark judgement. Nigerians within the country and in the diaspora are happy, and I think it’s time to settle down and face governance.

” I advise all those that feel aggrieved, we have only one country, Nigeria. They should all come together and support President Bola Tinubu to ensure that we fix this country.”

“Definitely, we have Mr Fix it, who is trying his best to travel around the world to ensure that Nigeria is fixed. So, we are happy the matter is settled.

“As far as I’m concerned, I don’t think there is any ground for appeal. I would rather appeal to them that they should drop any appeal going to the higher court.

“They should save the resources, save the trouble, advise their supporters, admonish them that they should accept Wednesday’s judgement. No flaw. I thank God for all that happened.”