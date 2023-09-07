Tribunal: “Court Upheld Rule Of Law Over Emotions” – Opeyemi Bamidele Tells Nigerians

Senate Majority Leader, Micheal Opeyemi Bamidele has said that the judiciary upheld the rule of law by affirming President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the winner of the February 25, 2023, presidential polls.

Bamidele, who was the star witness for Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress (APC) during the hearing of the two major petitions, noted that the Tribunal put emotions aside when it confirmed Tinubu’s victory at the polls.

Recall that the five-member tribunal chaired by Justice Haruna Tsammani on Wednesday upheld President Tinubu’s election.

In a statement on Thursday, he appealed with the petitioners to accept the outcome of the tribunal and join hands with President Tinubu to deliver the “Renewed Hope Agenda” to Nigerians.

He said: “I commend the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal, PEPT, for upholding the rule of law over emotions.

“The verdict of the Justices has once again reaffirmed that Nigerians overwhelmingly voted for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu during the February 25, presidential election.

“I also congratulate President Tinubu over the affirmation of his victory by the Tribunal. In the interest of our beloved country, I, therefore, urge the petitioners to join hands with Tinubu’s administration to deliver his “Renewed Hope Agenda” to Nigerians. Politics is over, it is now time for governance.”