Tribunal Dismisses PDP, Jandor’s Petition, Upholds Sanwo-Olu’s Election Victory

The Lagos Governorship Election Petition Tribunal has dismissed the petition filed by candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Olajide Adediran against the victory of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his deputy, Obafemi Hamzat.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the court upheld the election of Governor Sanwo-Olu and Hamzat, the three-person Tribunal presided over by Justice Arum Ashom threw out the petition for lacking in merit.

In an unanimous judgment, it held that all the issues raised by the petitioners are pre-election matters of which the Tribunal lacks jurisdiction to entertain.

Other members of the panel are Justice Mikail Abdullahi and Justice Igho Braimoh.

Recall that Sanwo-Olu of All Progressive Congress polled 762,134 votes to defeat his closest rival, Rhodes-Vivour, who polled 312,329.

Meanwhile, the candidate of the PDP, Adediran, came third with 62,449 votes.

Respondents in the petition filed by the PDP and Jandor are the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Governor Babajide , the Deputy Governor, Hamzat, the APC, Labour Party and its candidate, Gbadebo.

READ MORE: Hamzat Tenders Oath Declaration Form Before Lagos Tribunal

They asked the Tribunal to disqualify Sanwo-Olu and Rhodes-Vivour for “non-compliance” with the Electoral Act 2022 as well as the guidelines of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).