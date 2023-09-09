Tribunal: Former VP, Yemi Osinbajo Congratulates Tinubu, Shettima

Immediate former Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo has congratulated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his Vice, Kashim Shettima on their victory at the Election Petition Tribunal.

Recall that the court, in a unanimous decision, threw out the petition filed by the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi and his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) counterpart, Atiku Abubakar, ruling that President Tinubu was duly elected on February 25, as announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Meanwhile, the two petitioners, Atiku and Obi had rejected the court’s judgment, vowing to approach the Supreme Court.

In a statement on Saturday via his Facebook account, Osinbajo stated that the PEPC ruling was a great victory for Nigeria’s constitutional democracy and the rule of law.

The statement reads: “Congratulations to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Vice President Senator Kashim Shettima, and our great party, the All Progressives Congress, on the judicial affirmation of the victory at the presidential election of February 25, 2023.

“This ruling is a great victory for Nigeria’s constitutional democracy and its rule of law.

“The practice of democracy in our nation has been further strengthened by the fact that all parties faithfully followed the electoral process according to the law and relied on our courts in the event of a dispute.”

“Our nation now needs all of us to work together to address our challenges and to deliver the realisation of the incredible potential of our nation”, he said.