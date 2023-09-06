Tribunal Sacks Kogi East Senator, Orders Supplementary Polls

The Kogi East Senatorial Election Tribunal has sacked Sen. Jibrin Isah, the Senate Committee Chairman on Customs Excise and Tariffs on the ground that elections were cancelled in some 94 polling units.

The tribunal also ordered Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct a supplement election in the affected 94 polling units.

However, tribunal Chairman, Justice K.A. Orjiako, who delivered the judgment on the petition brought before it by Dr Victor Adoji, Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), agreed with the prayers of Adoji.

Adoji had, through his counsel, Mr Johnson Usman (SAN), challenged the return of Jibrin Isah on the ground that elections were cancelled in some polling units where the PVCs collected were more than the margin of the respondent win.

The petitioner had pleaded with the tribunal to annul the election of Isah and ordered for a supplementary election in the affected 94 polling units in the senatorial district.

Delivering a unanimous judgment of the tribunal, Justice Orjiako agreed with the submission of the petitioners, annulled Isah’s victory and ordered for the withdrawal of his certificate of return, saying: “Since the PVCs collected in the 94 polling units is 59,730, while the margin of win is 26,922 votes, the Returning Officer ought to have declared the election inconclusive without making a return.

“Consequently, this honourable tribunal hereby grants the reliefs sought by the petitioners. We also set aside the certificate of return issued to Jibrin Isah.

“The tribunal hereby also orders INEC to conduct a supplementary election in the affected polling units where election did not hold or cancelled in order to determine the winner.”