Former President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed satisfaction with the Presidential Elections Petition Court’s (PEPC) decision that confirmed the victory of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its 2023 candidates, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima.

In a statement issued by his media aide Garba Shehu, the former President said the PEPC had “written history” by rejecting intimidation and all manner of prejudice to deliver justice according to law to most citizens whose wish was that their choices were respected.

He said: “If anybody has won today, it is the democracy and the people.

READ ALSO: Accept Tribunal Verdict, Tinubu Earned It — Ganduje To PDP, LP

“With the verdict of the Supreme Court, the election period is over and it is time to put the heat and dust behind us. From here, the new APC administration led by Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu should get the support of everyone in order to deliver the promises it made to the people.”

Buhari further thanked all citizens for keeping the peace during this period and prayed for continued progress and development under the APC government.

He congratulated the President, Vice President, and the All Progressives Congress on their court victory and wished them the best in fulfilling the people’s aspirations.