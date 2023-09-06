Tribunal: “We Must Occupy Abuja Today” – Charly Boy Tells Obidients

Controversial Nigerian Entertainer and activist Charly Boy on Tuesday, called on supporters of the Labour Party (LP), known as “Obidients” to occupy all streets in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) ahead of today’s judgment of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT) today.

The veteran singer made this known via his page on X, (Twitter) noted that the move was necessary to retrieve what he described as ‘their stolen mandate’.

His statement reads: “Fellow Obidients, anyhow, we must occupy all the streets of Abuja before 6 am. We will start with all the streets surrounding court house. Nobody is dying tomorrow; we know about their scare tactics.

“We must retrieve our stolen future from these criminals or be ready to face the most horrific hardship ever. There is nothing to fear; most of us are already down because of these seasoned criminals in power.

“We must show dem say our Mumu don Belleful us. Their fathers.”

INOFMATION NIGERIA learnt that Oputa had earlier revealed that the broadcast of the judgment to be delivered on the case brought by former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, and former Anambra State governor, Peter Obi, against the election victory of President Bola Tinubu at the February 25 polls, is a trick to prevent Nigerians from storming the court premises.

He said, “The PEPT may not air the live broadcast of the final verdict on the 6th of September 2023 the former announcement could be a trick to prevent Nigerians from coming to the court on that day.”