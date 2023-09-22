Tricylist Who Returned N15m Offered Four Women As Compensation

As part of efforts to reward a good Samaritan over his kind gesture, the Kano state Matchmaking Marriage Association, also known as Mai Dalilin Aure, has offered four women to the tricycle rider who returned N15 million to its owner.

INFORMATION NIGERIA learnt that Auwalu Salisu (22) became prominent after he found N15m, including some CFA currency, and returned it to the owner who is from the Republic of Chad.

However, the young man has been getting recognition from government officials, groups and individuals and received several gifts, including a new tricycle from a philanthropist.

Meanwhile, the matchmaking group in the state has also promised him four women for him to marry, from 10 women.

Speaking on Freedom Radio, Kano, the Chairman of the association, Alhaji Mukhtar Inuwa Yakasai, said that among the ladies, two were his daughters.

Yakasai added that the integrity, honesty and trust displayed by the young man qualified him for the honour.

He said, “The boy has shown the good character of our Noble Prophet, Muhammad (SAW). He is indeed trustworthy. That is why we have decided to honour him with these gifts.

“There are 10 women for him to select four. Two of them are my daughters.”