Trossard’s Strike Ends Arsenal’s Six-Year Everton Jinx

Arsenal finally ended their six-year wait for a Premier League victory at Everton as Leandro Trossard fired the title-chasing Gunners to a 1-0 success on Sunday.

The Gunners, who replaced England goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale with David Raya, have suffered away at Everton in recent years, losing on four of their last five visits.

But the Toffees, still without a Premier League win this season, were desperately short of quality and Arsenal substitute Leandro Trossard, broke the deadlock with a classy side-foot finish after 69 minutes.

Arsenal had Gabriel Martinelli’s sweeping first half finish narrowly ruled out for offside by Eddie Nketiah in the build up, but the home side could not hold out in the second period as Trossard finished off some patient Gunners probing around the box.

Manager Mikel Arteta was clearly elated as his side maintained their unbeaten start to the season and moved back to within two points of leaders Manchester City.

The home side, look destined for a season of relegation struggle and were a far cry from the side which overpowered Arsenal in manager Sean Dyche’s first game in charge in February.

Today’s victory helped the North London side to climbed the table’s top four, sharing thirteen points with Liverpool.

Arteta’s boys will be welcoming PSV on Wednesday, for the first UEFA champions league group’s game at Emirate stadium.