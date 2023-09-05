Two Dead, Eight Injured As Bus Rams Into Truck In Ogun

Two persons have reportedly died while eight others sustained injuries after a commercial bus rammed into a truck along the Lagos-Ibadan highway.

The Toyota Hiace bus, marked GAS 937, had run into the moving truck around Christopher University, along the express road.

The spokesperson of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Ogun State, Florence Okpe, confirmed the incident in a statement on Tuesday.

Okpe explained that 10 persons were involved, comprising seven males and three females.

According to her, six men and two women were injured while one man and one woman were recorded dead from the crash.

“The fatal crash was caused by excessive speed and wrongful overtaking on the part of the Toyota driver and then rammed into a moving truck,” she said.

She noted that the injured victims were taken to Famobis Hospital in Mowe while the bodies were deposited at Idera mortuary, Sagamu.

Okpe informed that the FRSC Sector Commander, Anthony Uga, cautioned motorists on speeding and poor judgment on overtaking.