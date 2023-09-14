Two Nigerians Arrested For Drug Peddling In The Philippines

Government anti-narcotics operatives have arrested two Nigerian nationals and seized at least P6.2 million worth of heroin in a buy-bust operation at a shopping mall in Imus City, Cavite, in the Philippines.

Police Region 4A identified the suspects as Enuka John Chukwuemeka and Christopher Nwabufo, both residents of Golden Acres Village, Las Piñas City.

Police said the suspects were arrested on Wednesday, September 13, 2023, after they sold 40 grams of heroin worth P240,000 to a poseur buyer at the main entrance of a shopping mall in Barangay (village) Tanzang Luma 5 at around 4:05 p.m.

During routine frisking following the arrest, law enforcers reportedly found another kilo of heroin worth P6,000,000 and 15 grams of marijuana with an estimated value of P1,800 in the possession of the suspects.

Authorities are investigating the source of the illegal drugs.

The operatives also seized two mobile phones from the suspects, which will be subjected to digital forensic examinations to determine records of drug transactions.

Chukwuemeka and Nwabufo face charges for violation of Section 5 in relation to Section 26 paragraph B (Attempt or Conspiracy to Sell Dangerous Drugs) and Section 11 (Possession of Dangerous Drugs), Article II of Republic Act (RA) 9165 otherwise known as “The Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.’’

The operation was conducted by the PDEA, Philippine National Police (PNP), and the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI).