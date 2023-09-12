UAE Lifts Visa Ban On Nigerians As President Tinubu Secures Historic Deal

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has revealed the agreement reached between Nigeria and the United Arab Emirates following the lift of the visa ban on Nigerians.

INFORMATION NIGERIA learnt that Tinubu and the UAE President, Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, finalized a historic agreement, resulting in the immediate lifting of the visa ban placed on Nigerian travellers.

This was made known via a statement issued by the Special Adviser to President Tinubu on Media and Publicity, Chief Ajuri Ngelale.

According to the statement: “As negotiated between the two Heads of State, this immediate restoration of flight activity, through these two airlines and between the two countries, does not involve any immediate payment by the Nigerian government.

“In recognition of President Tinubu’s economic development diplomacy drive and proposals today presented by President Tinubu to his counterpart, an agreed framework has been established, which will involve several billions of U.S. dollars worth of new investments into the Nigerian economy across multiple sectors, including defense, agriculture and others, by the investment arms of the Government of the United Arab Emirates.

“Additionally, President Tinubu is pleased to have successfully negotiated a joint, new foreign exchange liquidity programme between the two Governments, which will be announced in detail in the coming weeks.

“In conclusion, the President wishes to commend the UAE President, Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, for his unalloyed friendship and his determined effort to join hands with him to fully normalize and reset to excellence, the standard of relations between the two important countries.”