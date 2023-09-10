UCL Qualifiers: Nnadozie Makes Penalty Saves As Paris FC Knock Out Arsenal To Reach 2nd Round

Arsenal suffered a shock exit in the qualifying stages of the Women’s Champions League as they were beaten on penalties by French side Paris FC.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that Super Falcons goalkeeper, Chiamaka Nnadozie, made two brilliant saves to help her team win 4-2 on penalty after a thrilling 3-3 draw in regulation time.

Mathilde Bourdieu scored twice in two minutes early in the second half to put Paris firmly in control but Russo’s first Arsenal goal pulled one back before Jen Beattie’s header levelled matters deep into stoppage time.

However, Nnadozie, who failed to save a single spot-kick in Nigeria’s World Cup shootout defeat by England in the summer, was Paris’ hero as they progressed to the next round.

Arsenal reached the semi-finals of last season’s women’s Champions League and lost to Wolfsburg 5-4 on aggregate