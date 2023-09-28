UNICEF Laments Over Spread Of Diphtheria In Nigeria, Calls For Urgent Vaccination

The United Nations Children’s Fund, (UNICEF) in Nigeria has raised alarm about the urgent need for widespread vaccination, concerning diphtheria disease in the country.

INFORMATION NIGERIA learnt that the outbreak has resulted in 11,587 suspected cases, and 7,202 confirmed cases across 105 local government areas in 17 states and the Federal Capital Territory, mostly among children.

However, a total of 453 deaths have also occurred in confirmed cases, giving a case fatality rate of 6.3 per cent.

UNICEF, in a statement made available on Wednesday, said that it was providing urgent support to the Nigerian government in its efforts to combat the outbreak.

“A crucial part of this support includes the procurement of vaccines to support the government’s response. So far, on behalf of the government, UNICEF has deployed 9.3 million doses of diphtheria vaccines to affected states, including Kano, Bauchi, Borno, Yobe, Katsina, Kaduna, and Jigawa.

“Of these, four million doses have been dispatched to Kano, the epicentre of the outbreak. Another four million doses of vaccines are being procured and will be handed over to the government in the coming weeks,” the statement read in part.

It added that to respond effectively to the outbreak, UNICEF Nigeria said it needed to raise an additional $3.3m by the end of the year.

Meanwhile, UNICEF representative, Dr Rownak Khan, noted that, “the devastating impact of this diphtheria outbreak is a reminder of the importance of vaccination.

“Nigeria is home to a staggering 2.2 million children who haven’t received even a single dose of vaccine, the second largest in the world.

“We must collectively take urgent actions to drastically reduce this number. Every child deserves protection from preventable diseases. This is not negotiable.”