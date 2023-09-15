UNILAG Reduces Fees After NANS Meeting

The management of the University of Lagos (UNILAG), on Friday, announced the reduction of its fees after meeting the representatives of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS).

The institution via a statement revealed that the university held a meeting with the executives of the NANS and other faculty members on Thursday evening.

The statement read, “Authorities of the University of Lagos led by the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Folasade Ogunsola, on Thursday, September 14, 2023, had a meeting with the President of the National Association of Nigerian Students, Comrade Usman Umar Barambu accompanied by top officers of the Association and UNILAG Faculty leaders drawn from nine faculties of the University and College of Medicine.”

The statement also disclosed that, at the commencement of the meeting, Barambu highlighted the demands put forth by the students which include reversal of obligatory fees, reversal of hostel fees, and reinstatement of Students’ Union Government in UNILAG.

“After careful evaluation of the issues raised by the students and management, the following consensus was reached at the meeting: Utility Charges for all categories of students was reduced to N15,000:00 from N20,000:00.

“The obligatory fees for new undergraduate students was reviewed from N126,325:00 to N116,325:00 for Courses without Lab/Studio and N176,325:00 to N166,325:00 for Courses with Lab/Studio.

“The obligatory fees for returning undergraduate students was reviewed from N100,750:00 to N80,750:00 for Courses without Lab/Studio; N140,250:00 to N120,250:00 for Courses with Lab/Studio; and from N190,250:00 to N170, 250:00 for Medical / Pharmacy students and students in Health Professions.

“The Convocation Fee to be paid by all final year students was reduced to N27,000:00 from N 30,000:00. Hostels fees were reviewed as follows: For undergraduate hostels in Akoka and Yaba campuses, the fees was reduced to N43, 000:00 from N90,000:00.

“For hostels in Idi-Araba campus, the fees was reduced to N65,000:00 from N120,000:00. The fees for Sodeinde Hall was reduced to N135,000:00 from N250,000:00.”

Ogunsola, however stressed that the aim of the University was to deliver quality education to its students regardless of class, tribe or creed.

Recall that some students of the University of Lagos, on Wednesday, took to the streets to express their dissatisfaction with the raised tuition fees announced by the school management.

In July, the UNILAG authorities announced a rise in tuition fees for both new and returning undergraduate students, citing the current economic conditions as the reason behind the decision.