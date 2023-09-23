Senior Advocate of Nigeria and Human rights lawyer, Femi Falana, on Friday, called for an investigation into the death of the 12-year-old boy whose intestine was removed in Lagos.

Information Nigeria had reported that the boy, identified as Adebola Akin-Bright died on Wednesday.

His death was confirmed by the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH) on the institution’s official X account.

Akin-Bright’s ordeal became public knowledge after Deborah Abiodun, his mother, disclosed his predicament in a viral video.

According to Abiodun, the boy had undergone surgery after he was diagnosed with a ruptured appendix at a private hospital in Ile Epo, Lagos.

However, it was later discovered that the boy’s intestines were missing.

According to the letter signed by Taiwo Olawanle, Falana and Falana’s Chambers said their attention was drawn to the boy’s death and urged the authorities to unravel the circumstances leading to the boy’s death.

The letter reads: “Our attention has just been drawn to the untimely but avoidable death of Master Adebola Akin-Bright, who developed complications arising from a surgery conducted on him at a private hospital in Lagos a few weeks ago.

“You would recall that the mother of the deceased boy, Mrs Deborah Abiodun, had on September 1, 2023, alleged the disappearance of her child’s small intestine during his treatment at the said private hospital.

“Having regard to the circumstances surrounding this avoidable death, we are compelled to humbly request that you invoke your power as enshrined under the Police Act to investigate and unravel the circumstances surrounding the death of this young, promising boy.”