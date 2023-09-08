Minister for Women Affairs, Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye, on Thursday, posited that children should participate in the country’s urban development.

Kennedy-Ohanenye who spoke at the 2023 Anambra investment summit, said children in other parts of the world like China engage in production which is the reason for the country’s high urban development.

She said: “I am pleading for us to look into more production of some of these things in our societies, especially the necessities like the matchbox, the toothpick, the cotton buds, the sanitary pads and stuff like that.

“Let us introduce urban development in the schools, if we can think about using Fridays as free for our children to start producing things just like they do in China. In China, even young kids get involved in production.

According to her, she has already spoken to the President of the Traders Union Association who is ready to partner on the initiative so that “when they produce these things, they carry it and market it within our country.”

The move, she said, would check the high unemployment rates in the country and curtail drug abuse among children.

“They will school and they will equally do some production to start earning money on time. It will equally curtail the insecurity in our society.

“Let us help ourselves. If we are hoping on government to do it all, it will never happen,” she added.