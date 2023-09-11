US President, Biden Hails Tinubu For Strong Leadership

The President of the United States of America, Joe Biden has commended Bola Tinubu for his “strong leadership”.

Biden met with Tinubu on Sunday on the sidelines of the G20 in New Delhi, India and reinforced US’ enduring commitment to Nigeria.

Recall that the Nigerien military led by Amadou Abdramane, toppled the democratically-elected President, Mohamed Bazoum.

The military leadership also announced the dissolution of the nation’s constitution, suspension of all institutions, and closure of the country’s borders.

Tinubu, in his role as the chairman of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), a sub-regional group to which the Niger belongs, condemned the coup and imposed sanctions on the new regime.

In a statement released by the White House during the second day of the G20 summit in India, the US president lauded Tinubu for preserving the rule of law in Niger and also acknowledged his national economic policies in Nigeria

Biden said: “President Biden welcomed the Tinubu Administration’s steps to reform Nigeria’s economy and thanked President Tinubu for his strong leadership as the chair of the Economic Community of West African States to defend and preserve democracy and the rule of law in Niger and the broader region,” the White House said in a statement.

“Nigeria’s invitation to the G20 Summit is a recognition of Nigeria’s important global role as Africa’s largest democracy and economy.”