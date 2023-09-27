Victor Osimhen To Sue Napoli Over TikTok Video Mocking Him

Napoli striker, Victor Osimhen has threatened to take his own club to court over a viral video on TikTok appearing to mock him for missing a penalty.

It was gathered that Napoli’s social media handlers took to their official TikTok account to post a video showing when Osimhen missed a last-minute penalty in the club’s 0-0 draw with Bologna on Sunday, September 24.

According to Robert Calenda, his agent, described the footage as repugnant in a statement that was made available to the public on Tuesday.

Recall that the Nigerian forward signed with Napoli for a club-record sum of €70 million, which could increase to €80 million with add-ons, after leaving the French club Lille in 2021.

He scored a league-high 26 goals, which helped the Neopolitans win their first Scudetto title in more than three decades.

Osimhen also helped the Italian Serie A club to reach the quarter-finals stage of the Champions League for the first time in the club’s history.

However, this season, it has not been rosy for him, scored three goals in five games and has not scored a goal in the last four games in all competitions.

The lowest point of the season for him is missing the penalty that would have earned Napoli at least a 1-0 win over Bologna last weekend.

The club’s TikTok account manager, used the penalty miss to mock the 24-year-old striker, a development that could lead to a legal battle.

In a statement released by the player’s agent, Calenda, reads: “What happened today on Napoli’s official profile on the TikTok platform is not acceptable.

“A video mocking Victor was first made public and then, but now belatedly, deleted.

“A serious fact that causes very serious damage to the player and adds to the treatment that the boy is suffering in the last period between media trials and fake news.

“We reserve the right to take legal action and any useful initiative to protect Victor.”