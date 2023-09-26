‘We Await The Result, There’s No Underhand Dealing’ – Lagos Police Give Update On Mohbad’s Autopsy

The Lagos State Police Command on Monday, released an update on the autopsy being conducted on the remains of the late Nigerian singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, aka, Mohbad.

The spokesperson of the State Police Command, Benjamin Hundeyin, noted that the autopsy was carried out by the best forensic pathologists in the country.

Hundeyin, in a post on his X account, revealed that family members of the late singer were present during the autopsy.

He urged Nigerians to remain calm while the result of the autopsy is being awaited.

Hundeyin wrote: “As assured by the CP, the autopsy was promptly carried out by some of the best forensic pathologists in the country, in the presence of family members.

“While we await the result, we urge everyone to remain calm and confident in the process.

“There is absolutely no underhand dealing, as feared by some concerned persons. In the meantime, other aspects of the investigation are progressing well.”

Recall that Mohbad died on the 12th of September, 2023 and was buried the next day in Ikorodu, Lagos State.

The death of the 27-year-old singer has stirred reactions across the board with Nigerians accusing his former boss, Naira Marley and music promoter, Sam Larry of being responsible for his death, an allegation which has since been denied by both men.