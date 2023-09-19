We Understand Your Outburst, But No Regret Backing Tinubu – Oyo Council Of Obas To Obasanjo

Traditional rulers under the aegis of Oyo State Council of Obas and Chiefs have reacted to former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s ‘disrespect’ to Oyo monarchs at a recent event.

Obasanjo had last Friday, in Iseyin, Oyo State, ordered traditional rulers at the event to stand and greet the State Governor, Seyi Makinde.

The action generated outrage, with many political elites and the Southwest region condemning it.

There were stipulations in some quarters that the former President was angered because some of the traditional rulers at the event supported President Bola Ahmed Tinubu against his decision and support for the Labour Party’s (LP) 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

However, in a statement on Tuesday, the Deputy Chairman of the Council, Francis Olushola Alao, declared they have no regrets about supporting Tinubu in the last election.

The traditional ruler noted that the Friday incident was an internal affair, and they understood the pain caused by the incident and appreciated the well-placed reaction.

READ ALSO: ‘Stable Naira, Credible Fiscal Strategy, Secure Financial System’ll Attract Foreign Investment — US Advises Nigeria

Alao however insisted that the matter would be reviewed appropriately at the next meeting of the Oyo State Council of Obas and Chiefs.

The statement reads: “The outburst of former president Chief Olusegun Obasanjo against traditional rulers in attendance at the inauguration of the Iseyin Campus of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH) on Friday, September 15, has generated anger and varied responses from true sons and daughters of Oduduwa in all sections of society.

“All the royal fathers involved understand the pain caused by the incident and appreciate the well-placed reactions. I wish to state that the incident is an internal affair that will be properly reviewed at the next meeting of the Oyo State Council of Obas and Chiefs.

“Let it, however, be well noted that traditional rulers in Oyo State have no regrets in supporting Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and Governor Seyi Makinde in the last election and will be willing to support them even in the future.

“This is the clear position of monarchs in Oyo State. Any other information from anywhere that is contrary to this should be disregarded.”