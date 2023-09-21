‘We Won’t Give Obi Labour Party’s 2027 Ticket, His Rascality Should Be Continued Elsewhere’ — Apapa Faction

The Lamidi Apapa faction of the Labour Party (LP) has advised Peter Obi, the Party’s 2023 presidential candidate, to find another political platform for his presidential ambition come 2027.

Information Nigeria understands that the Apapa faction, whose authenticity was confirmed by the Court of Appeal, has already started looking for a new presidential candidate for 2027.

Abayomi Arabambi, the faction’s spokesman, stated this in an interview with the Punch after Obi filed an appeal at the Supreme Court challenging the verdict of the Presidential Election Petitions Court, which upheld President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the winner of the 2023 presidential election.

Recall that, the Apapa faction of the LP had distanced itself from Obi’s decision to challenge Tinubu’s victory in court.

“My advice is for him (Obi) to go and start preparing for 2027. But it has to be in another party, not in LP. We are not going to allow this kind of rascality to continue in 2027. We will look for a fresh candidate as far as we are concerned.

“Obi is free to go back to APGA to run, not Labour Party. We don’t want to continue accommodating a character who believes no other person, other than himself, has anything upstairs. He is not a good manager of human resources. That was why he lost woefully.

“Let me ask Obi who is accusing President Bola Tinubu of certificate fraud this question. Obi claimed he has a B.Sc. Did he present the B.Sc in his form? Was it not the school certificate he wrote there? Why is he hiding his own B.Sc? That is because he knew they could subpoena the vice chancellor or the registrar to come and confirm its authenticity,” Arabambi said.

Reacting, spokesman for the defunct Obi-Datti presidential campaign council, Yunusa Tanko, dismissed Arabambi’s threat, saying “They (the Apapa faction) don’t own Labour Party. That’s why I don’t want to take issues with them. There is no need to give these people attention.”

The LP National Legal Adviser, Kehinde Edun, on his part, faulted the Apapa faction, saying it is the Julius Abure faction that the Independent National Electoral Commission recognises.

Edun said, “Do they have any authority over the party? They are suspended members of the party. So, how can they determine who becomes the flag bearer? These people have turned to comedians.

“The statutory authority to monitor and keep records of activities of political parties is INEC. So, who do they plan to present the candidate to? It is the same INEC, and the electoral umpire can only accept nominations from the recognised National Executive Committee of the party. It is also the duty of the national chairman to nominate any candidate.

“As of today, the recognised leadership of the party is the one led by Abure and not Apapa or whatever they call themselves. We are not moved by anything they say. They are just comedians and mere impostors claiming to be what they are not. We know they will soon run out of steam. Nigerians no longer take them seriously because they are beginning to see through their games.”