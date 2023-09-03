We Won’t Negotiate With Bandits – Zamfara Govt. Insists

The Zamfara State Government says its stance on not negotiating with bandits remains final.

Commissioner of Information and Culture, Mannir Mu’azu Haidara, said this while rounding off familiarization visit to media organizations based in Lagos, at the weekend.

According to Haidara, Governor Dauda Lawal would support all State security agencies in the effort to rid Zamfara of rampaging bandits.

“For Governor Lawal, there is no going back on never negotiating with bandits and putting all commitment to making sure that people of Zamfara state live without the fear of being attacked. The top priority of Governor Dauda Lawal is making Zamfara state secure and free from years of insecurity,” Haidara said.

On governance, the commissioner said that the present administration is currently restoring sanity.

Haidara said the first thing the Governor did was making sure that the three months unpaid salaries of workers left by the last administration are settled, while also giving attention to efforts to settle all other entitlements of workers.

While speaking on education, the commissioner pointed out that a plan is in place to make sure that quality of education is improved across all levels and learning environment upgraded to befitting level.

“Years of bad governance had left Zamfara behind in many ways. Now, Governor Dauda Lawal has taken the daunting task of creating a new Zamfara that will be on track of progress and development. It is a huge task that will require a lot of resources, but Gov. Dauda Lawal has the will and the massive support of the people of Zamfara state to make this possible,” the Commissioner said.