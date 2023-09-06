Bello Matawalle, Minister of State for Defence, says he is determined to silence naysayers and demonstrate capacity in his new role.

The former Zamfara State Governor said that he is very resolute in his confidence to handle the responsibilities effectively.

Speaking at a reception organized in his honor in Abuja, Matawalle told his critics that, “I have been hearing some people saying my brother Badaru (Minister of Defence) and I do not have the capacity to serve as ministers of defence; these people do not even understand what security is.

“Therefore, this is not where the problem is; what matters most is one’s determination, courage, and opportunity.”

He emphasized his track record as the former Governor of Zamfara State, where he successfully implemented measures to enhance security.

“All measures I took to curb the security problems in Zamfara State, I have to do it first and other governors followed suit. This is because I have a strong understanding of security matters,” he asserted.

He however assured the people of Zamfara that he would not disappoint them in his new role.

“I have a good news to the people of Zamfara State that I will not disappoint them. I believe that with God’s help, we will be able to overcome the security challenges. Those who say Badaru and I cannot do it will be ashamed. They will see that it is God who is doing the work, not them.

“In the past, we were asking for help. But now, we are in a position to help others,” he said.