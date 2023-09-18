What I Want Them To Write On My Grave – Teni

Nigerian singer, Teniola Apata, popularly known as Teni or Teni The Entertainer, has revealed the epitaph she wants on her grave.

The 30-year-old said she wants her loved ones to write: “She lived life on her own terms”.

She disclosed this when she featured as a guest in the latest episode of the Tea With Tay podcast hosted by actor, Temisan Emmanuel Ahwieh, aka Taymesan.

Teni said, “My father died when I was two years old. If you die today, life goes on. You don’t get to express yourself.

“Expressing yourself is very important. The people that judge you, they will die too. So, they would die with their own stories. You die with your own story. I’m living my life because this is my terms to let the world know who I am.

“It’s my terms to sing when I’m feeling down, when I’m feeling up. It’s my terms to express myself. I’m not going to be here forever. None of us are leaving this world alive.

“On my grave, I want them to write, ‘She lived life on her own terms.’ Yes, I want to die happy. I’m going to die empty.

“A lot of people are carrying so much greatness in them but are too afraid to express themselves. Trust me, the graveyard is full of so many dreams and talents. Things that could have changed the world.”