Why Adeherself Featured At Our Event – EFCC Reveal Amid Backlash

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), opened up on why it engaged the services of a social media influencer, Adedamola Adewale better known as Adeherself.

The EFCC had invited her to sensitize serving corps members on the dangers of cybercrime.

Recall that she’s standing trial for a N7.9 million fraud case. Adeherself was accused of being a ‘picker’ in a cyber fraud after she was first arrested by the EFCC in June 2020 during a raid.

The antigraft agency subsequently arraigned the social media influencer on a one-count charge of possession of fraudulent documents with intent to defraud.

READ ALSO: Alleged N7.9m Fraud: EFCC Re-Arraigns Social Media Influencer, Adeherself

In February 2023, the agency amended the charges and re-arraigned her on a three-count charge of conspiracy to obtain money by false pretences, attempt to obtain money by false pretences and retention of proceeds of criminal conduct.

However, in recent event, the anti-graft agency said the defendant was now a stakeholder in the anti-graft war and further engaged her to admonish corps members to shun cybercrime.

Following the public backlash, the EFCC in a statement on Monday, stated that the fraud charges brought against the Influencer by the Commission had been determined.

The anti-graft agency said her presence in the Commission is pursuant to the judgement that ordered the EFCC to tap her talent as an actress in a programme of reformation to dissuade other youths from getting entangled in cybercrimes.

The statement read, ”The EFCC takes notice of the public reaction to the speaking engagement of Adedamola Adewale. (aka Ade Herself) at the NYSC Orientation lecture of August 31, 2023, in Lagos; with many questioning the Commission’s wisdom in recruiting a purported fraud suspect to educate the youths against cybercrime.

“The public’s concern is duly acknowledged. Unfortunately, most of the comments bordered on lack of information on the status of the case involving Miss Adewale.

“It is important to state that the fraud charges brought against the Influencer by the Commission had been determined. Indeed, her presence in the Commission is pursuant to the judgement of the court that ordered the Commission to tap her talent as an actress, skit maker and social media influencer in a programme of reformation to dissuade other youths from getting entangled in cybercrimes.

“Her engagement with the Commission is part of her non-custodial sentence.”